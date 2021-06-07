Peacock Coming to Samsung Smart TVs on June 8th

While Peacock still isn’t on Amazon Fire TV devices, they will be adding their first major new platform since they became available on Roku last September. NBCU’s streaming service, which is best known as the home of “The Office”, Premier League, WWE Network, and The Olympics, will be available on Samsung Smart TVs beginning tomorrow (June 8th).

With the addition, Peacock is now available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android, Xfinity X1 & Flex, and all major Smart TV platforms from LG, VIZIO, and now Samsung.

7-Day Trial peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. … It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office. The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. 7-Day Trial $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com

“Samsung is a powerful platform and we are excited to bring Peacock to millions of their dedicated streamers across the country,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. “From the world premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business to the Tokyo Olympics, Samsung users will now enjoy seamless access to many of the biggest programming events of the year, as well Peacock’s massive catalog of the best movies, TV shows, news and sports.”

“The launch of Peacock enables Samsung to augment its leading news and entertainment offerings with world-class content and programming from NBCUniversal,” said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Business Development for Samsung Electronics. “Just in time for the Olympics, our partnership with Peacock also means Samsung users will now have more ways to access and enjoy the Tokyo Games.”

“Our goal is to bring the breadth of NBCUniversal’s content to viewers across all screens and we welcome Samsung as a terrific new partner,” said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “We look forward to bringing Samsung’s millions of viewers our industry-leading content offering and delivering the experience they’ve come to expect from NBCUniversal.”

Peacock is available for free with a select amount of content, or can be upgraded to Peacock Premium with Ads for $4.99 or Peacock Premium Plus without for $9.99, for their full library of shows and movies – including “The Office.” Xfinity and Cox customers can get Peacock Premium at no extra charge, or Premium Plus for just $4.99 a month.