Peacock Etches New Destination For Election 2020 Content On Platform

As the final days of the election inch closer, Peacock is looking to make sure their viewers remain well-informed. The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service announced today that they have launched a new destination for election content on the platform.

The new spot will give subscribers easy access to live coverage, on-demand content and channels such as The Choice. All content can be found under the Vote tab, within the Browse section.

“We know the upcoming election is top of mind for viewers, so this destination makes content even easier to find,” said Jen Brown,SVP of topical programming and development for Peacock. “We always want to provide depth and breadth of content on Peacock, especially on major news nights.”

Users will be able to get some political commentary on Oct. 22 as coverage of the final presidential debate begins airing at 7:00 p.m. ET with Chuck Todd, who will be joined by Kasie Hunt.

Zerlina Maxwell and Mehdi Hasan will host a pre-debate show from 8:00–8:45 p.m. and provide post-debate commentary at 11:00 p.m. on The Choice, while Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist will provide pre-debate commentary at 8:45 p.m. and host a post-debate special at 10:30 p.m. on The Choice.

Both NBC News Now and The Choice will stream the debate from 9:00–10:30 p.m.

The section will also offer some on-topic comic relief with shows from Larry Willmore, Amber Ruffin and Seth Meyers as they put a light zing on the current events. An election special of “Saturday Night Live” is also slated to air on Nov. 3.

Peacock continues to expand its reach and get to as many viewers as possible. In September, NBCUniversal finally struck a deal to bring the streaming service to the Roku platform. The two companies had been deadlocked in negotiations for months on end, failing to come to an agreement before Peacock launched nationally on July 15.