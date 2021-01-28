Peacock Has Reached 33 Million Sign-Ups of Streaming Service

Comcast announced that Peacock has reached 33 million signups. The number is up from the 26 million sign-ups that NBCUniversal Jeff Shell reported at the 2020 UBS TMT Conference back in December. This quarter’s numbers are also a steady climb from the 22 million sign-ups Comcast reported at the end of Q3.

While it is unclear just how many paying subscribers Peacock has, it’s clear the service is on an upward trajectory as they previously reported 15 million signups back in September. Prior to that, the company reported they garnered 10 million sign-ups during their Q2 2020 earnings in July.

In late-September, Peacock reached a deal to come to Roku devices. It’s still not available on Amazon Fire TV devices however.

The streaming service recently added “The Office” to its content library. Peacock is offering the first two seasons of the show on their free tier. Seasons three through nine are behind their paywall, available to users with Peacock Premium which is $4.99 a month (or free for Xfinity Customers). Those with Peacock Premium Plus will be able to watch the service ad-free.

Peacock will also be home to “Modern Family” come Feb. 3 as NBCUniversal and Disney announced that they have struck a deal that will see the series coming to both Hulu and Peacock.

In March, Peacock will become the hometo the “WWE Network”, which will include all on-demand content, as well as live PPV included with Peacock Premium.