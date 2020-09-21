Peacock is Now Available to Download on Roku Devices, How to Get It

After beginning to roll-out yesterday to customers, both Roku and Peacock now confirm that the streaming service is available for all to download on Roku streaming players and Roku TVs.

How to Sign-Up and Download Peacock on Roku

Click here to sign-up for Peacock Once you’re signed up, click here to install from the Roku Channel Store onto your Roku streaming device like Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick, or Roku Ultra If it asks for a code use the word “PEACOCK” Once installed, log-in using your Peacock credentials to stream your favorite shows & movies

“We are excited to bring Peacock and its unrivaled catalog to millions of Americans who enjoy entertainment on their favorite Roku devices,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. “Roku customers are engaged streamers and we know they’ll love access to a wide range of free and paid content.”

“Audience demand for compelling content is fueling a surging shift to streaming for a majority of American households today,” said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Acquisition, Roku. “We’re focused on delivering the kind of high-quality news and entertainment content Roku users want and love and we’re excited to welcome Peacock’s world-class programming to America’s #1 TV streaming platform and help NBCUniversal build a bigger fan base through our industry-leading, audience development tools.”

On Friday, Roku confirmed the deal saying “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Comcast that will bring Peacock to Roku customers and maintains access to NBCU’s TV Everywhere apps.” We earlier reported that the two sides were close to a deal.

They have said the new expanded deal will bring NBC content to The Roku Channel and involves a “meaningful” partnership around advertising.

