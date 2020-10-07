Peacock Launches ‘Save Me Too,’ ‘Madness in the Hills,’ As ‘Lumberjanes’ Slated For HBO Max

Peacock plans to debut “Save Me Too,” the second season of “Save Me,” on Nov. 5. The first season is already available on the streamer.

“Save Me” follows Nelly Rowe who’s life was upended when he was accused of abducting the daughter he barely knew. Now, 17 months later, she is still missing, but his quest continues as new suspects are revealed and he puts his life on the line.

Peacock will also stream the new documentary “Madness in the Hills,” directed by actor Rob Lowe, on Oct. 9. “Madness,” his documentary directorial debut, is an emotional account of the deadly mudslides that destroyed his neighborhood in Southern California in 2018. Katie Couric narrates the film. The disaster killed 23 people, and the film explores issues of climate change, regulation and oversight of public utilities.

For kids, “Lumberjanes,” the Eisner-winning Boom! Studios comic book, will be turned into an animated series for HBO Max. Noelle Stevenson (“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”), who co-created the book, will write and executive produce. “Lumberjanes” is the story of five friends — April, Jo, Mal, Molly and Ripley — who meet at Miss Quinzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thilstle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types. Soon, the intrepid girls discover mysterious forces afoot. The comic, published in 2014, has sold over 1.5 million copies.

“NBC’s “Today” has a new digital-video recipe for its food segment. This week, “Today All Day,” will host a 30-minute “Get Moving With” fitness classes at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. During the week of October 12, the show will feature cooking classes that let viewers sign up for emails with ingredient shopping lists delivered in advance. The “Get Cooking With” shows will stream at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern. Peacock will carry the “All Day” feed, too.

EPIX has greenlit “Fiasco,” a six-part documentary series about politics, adapted from Leon Neyfakh’s podcast of the same name. Listeners will learn about the U.S.’ most pivotal historical events, and the twists of the past that impact the present. Previously, Neyfakh produced the docuseries “Slow Burn” about the Watergate crisis for EPIX.

“Search and Explore,” ABCmouse’s educational animated series on Tubi Kids, is debuting season two. Eight new episodes follow ABC Mouse and best friends 1•2•3 Mouse and Do-Re-Mi Mouse as they travel the world, from The Grand Canyon to the Amazon River. They learn about science, technology, engineering, art, math, music and social studies.

Snap, the social media platform for Gen Z, launched a new line-up of short-form Snap Originals, with shows averaging five minutes. Snap’s shows feature entertainers such as Loren Gray (“Honestly Loren”), Trippie Redd (“Life’s a Tripp”), Swae Lee (“Swae Meets World”) and MK Asante (“While Black With MC Asante”).

“Godzilla Singular Point” is a new Netflix anime series about the Japanese monster, planned for 2021. Filmmaker Atsushi Takahashi will direct “Godzilla Singular Point,” which will combine hand-drawn and CG animation styles. Japanese film studio Toho Company first introduced Godzilla in 1954.

“GLOW” has been axed by Netflix after getting a fourth and final season renewal. The streamer made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of “GLOW” due to COVID, which made shooting the physically intimate show especially difficult. Say goodbye to the Glorious Ladies of Wrestling. The streamer also canceled “Teenage Bounty Hunters” after one season. The girl detectives have solved their last case.

