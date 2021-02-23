Peacock Now Casting for ‘Frogger’ Physical Competition Show

Peacock is looking to jump into the live-action physical competition game with a series based on the 1981 video game Frogger.

The classic arcade game involved a frog trying to make its way across a busy road and a treacherous river, dodging obstacles all the way. (It’s similar to the popular app Crossy Road.) The Peacock competition will feature 12 different obstacle courses where contestants will have to jump over snapping alligators and hungry hippos to make their way to safety. Winners will take home a cash prize.

Peacock has already ordered 13 hour-long episodes of the show.

If you’d like to apply to be a contestant, you’ll be flown to Australia to film the show, so you need a U.S. passport. You also need to be at least 18 years old and you will need to clear three to five weeks from your schedule. Click here to apply.

Frogger’s last big pop culture moment came in this 1998 episode of “Seinfeld,” when George attempted to move a Frogger arcade cabinet across a busy New York street.