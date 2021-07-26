‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ to Stream as Peacock Original Limited Series

Peacock has ordered five episodes of the limited series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. This marks the first-ever limited series spin-off of the long-running daytime serial Days of Our Lives. Beyond Salem will air weekdays on NBC and be available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

In the limited series, John and Marlena travel to Zurich, while Ben and Ciara go to New Orleans and Chad spends time with his friends in Phoenix. Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli enjoy a vacation in Miami. While everyone is on vacation, they all take on the role of solving a mystery involving stolen jewels. If the jewels aren’t found, Salem may suffer the consequences. ISA agent Billie Reed travels across the globe to find the jewels and save Salem.

The limited series will feature old and new faces, including Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant and Sal Stowers as Lani Price. Other favorite characters from the past will make appearances as well.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will bring viewers a week of special episodes featuring all of the romance and drama they have come to expect from the show.

Peacock has not announced a release date for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. In the meantime, you can stream Days of Our Lives on Peacock or watch it weekdays on NBC. The show, which first premiered in 1965, is currently in its 57th season. Days is now the longest-running scripted TV show worldwide.