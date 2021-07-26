 Skip to Content
‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ to Stream as Peacock Original Limited Series

Aubrey Meister

Peacock has ordered five episodes of the limited series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. This marks the first-ever limited series spin-off of the long-running daytime serial Days of Our Lives. Beyond Salem will air weekdays on NBC and be available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

In the limited series, John and Marlena travel to Zurich, while Ben and Ciara go to New Orleans and Chad spends time with his friends in Phoenix. Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli enjoy a vacation in Miami. While everyone is on vacation, they all take on the role of solving a mystery involving stolen jewels. If the jewels aren’t found, Salem may suffer the consequences. ISA agent Billie Reed travels across the globe to find the jewels and save Salem.

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

The limited series will feature old and new faces, including Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant and Sal Stowers as Lani Price. Other favorite characters from the past will make appearances as well.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will bring viewers a week of special episodes featuring all of the romance and drama they have come to expect from the show.

Peacock has not announced a release date for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. In the meantime, you can stream Days of Our Lives on Peacock or watch it weekdays on NBC. The show, which first premiered in 1965, is currently in its 57th season. Days is now the longest-running scripted TV show worldwide.

Days of Our Lives

November 8, 1965

The Horton and Brady broods endure the romantic trials of life in Salem, a Midwestern hamlet filled with evil geniuses, star-crossed lovers and a rich family history.

