Peacock Reaches Nearly 22 Million Sign-ups Since Launch

It looks like Peacock had yet another steady quarter. Parent company Comcast announced today that the streaming service is now up to almost 22 million sign-ups. The company says they are “exceeding our expectations on all engagement metrics in only a few months.”

The growth comes as they added a record 633K internet customers, while seeing losses of 273K cable customers.

The service first launched on April 15 for the company’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers then went national on July 15.

The numbers reported today show a significant climb from the 15 million signups Comcast chairman and CEO, Brian L. Roberts announced at the Goldman Sachs Investor Conference back in September. Prior to that, the company reported they garnered 10 million sign-ups during their Q2 2020 earnings in July.

In late-September, Peacock reached a deal to come to Roku devices. It’s still not available on Amazon Fire TV devices however.

Comcast still hasn’t disclosed how many of those sign-ups are subscribers. In addition to there being a free tier of Peacock, both Xfinity and Cox customers get Peacock Premium for free.

In September, Roberts also revealed that the service was also performing well on Flex devices, which now has more than two million Flex devices in deployed (up from 1 million in May). Roberts stated that the Peacock is the second most-watched app on Flex, just behind Netflix, and it’s the number three app on X1 devices, following Netflix and YouTube. (Peacock is “closing in on number two” Roberts noted.)