Peacock Reaches 26 Million Sign-ups, Up From 22 Million at End of Q3

During the 2020 UBS TMT Conference, CEO for NBCUniversal Jeff Shell said that Peacock now has 26 million sign-ups, up from 22 million from the end of Q3.

The service first launched on April 15 for the company’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers then went national on July 15.

While it is unclear just how many paying subscribers Peacock has, it is a significant climb from the 15 million signups Comcast chairman and CEO, Brian L. Roberts announced at the Goldman Sachs Investor Conference back in September. Prior to that, the company reported they garnered 10 million sign-ups during their Q2 2020 earnings in July.

In late-September, Peacock reached a deal to come to Roku devices. It’s still not available on Amazon Fire TV devices however.