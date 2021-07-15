Peacock Renames ‘The Choice’ to ‘The Choice from MSNBC’; Finally Gives MSNBC Presence on Platform

Peacock is getting a whole new slate of MSNBC programming thanks to a channel refresh celebrating the linear channel’s 25-year anniversary.

On Thursday, NBCUniversal announced changes to “The Choice,” Peacock’s dedicated news channel, that will see it gain MSNBC branding, as well as a new array of programming hosted by MSNBC talent. “The Choice from MSNBC” will debut new shows hosted by MSNBC talent and made up of the best moments from shows on the linear channel.

“I’m so proud that today – on MSNBC’s 25th anniversary – we are expanding our footprint and investing in even more robust streaming programming on Peacock,” said MSNBC President Rashida Jones. “As we look to the future, we will continue to be on the frontlines of every major news event and bring our viewers in-depth reporting, perspective, and analysis across streaming, digital, and beyond.”

MSNBC has not had a huge presence on Peacock, despite it factoring heavily into NBC’s news coverage. A brand new schedule of programming, filled with exclusive content, can help to bolster Peacock’s news coverage and put it closer to equal footing with Paramount+ and even AVOD services like Pluto TV and Tubi.

The full schedule of “The Choice from MSNBC” late afternoon and evening programming can be found below, and will start streaming on Thursday (all times Eastern):

Time Program 4 pm Reported with Sam Seder 5 pm MSNBC Perspectives – NEW 6 pm Zerlina 7 pm The Mehdi Hasan Show (Mon-Thurs); The Week with Joshua Johnson (Fri) 11 pm Majority Report with Sam Seder

MSNBC Perspectives is an hour-long highlight show featuring a collection of analysis from MSNBC’s morning, primetime, and weekend programming including Morning Joe, Deadline: White House, The Beat with Ari Melber, The ReidOut, All In with Chris Hayes, The Rachel Maddow Show, The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, VELSHI, The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross, PoliticsNation with Rev. Al Sharpton, American Voices with Alicia Menendez, The Mehdi Hasan Show, and The Week with Joshua Johnson.

Perspectives will join three new exclusive series coming to “The Choice from MSNBC” later this year.

Fireside History with Michael Beschloss will examine huge events in history through a modern lens. NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss will unearth stories from the NBC News archives, using historical footage and live interviews that offer viewers real perspective into stories like voting rights history, the development of the Tea Party, and the Challenger disaster.

Morning Mika, debuting later this year, will be a news and commentary program hosted by Mika Brzezinski, co-host of Morning Joe on MSNBC, founder of Know Your Value, and New York Times best-selling author. Brzezinski will sit down with newsmakers, lawmakers, experts, and Washington insiders on the biggest stories of the day.

Additionally, former Bush administration communications director and current MSNBC analyst Nicolle Wallace will host a special series with details to be released at a later date.