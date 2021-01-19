Peacock Renews ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot for Second Season

Saved by the Bell has done so well on Peacock it’s coming back for a second season. The NBCUniversal-owned streamer has ordered a 10-episode second season of the rebooted 90s classic.

“I’m thrilled that Saved By The Bell has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes,” said writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield. “Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.”

The renewal comes as no surprise as the show has taken top billing on Peacock. In December, the streaming service announced that the show, which premiered on Nov. 25, was the most-watched original series on the platform, with three out of 10 new users watching it first.

The new series follows life after the originals leave Bayside High School, and Zack Morris, who is now governor of California, comes under fire “for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality, ” Peacock wrote in a statement.

The new show sees Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins joins the cast as Principal Toddman, alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

The “Saved by the Bell” reboot was announced last year when NBCUniversal revealed their plans for Peacock. At the time, the company also announced the streaming service will also be home to “Punky Brewster” and “Battlestar Galactica” reboots.

In April, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers got a a first look at the trailer of the new series. It was revealed then that AC Slater is now a gym teacher at Bayside, and both Zack Morris and Jessie Spano’s sons are students at the school.

Just like of original shows on Peacock, you will need Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 after a 7-Day Free Trial, or free if you have Xfinity or Cox. It wouldn’t be a surprise though, if they made the first episode available to everyone.