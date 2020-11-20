Peacock Streams Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Season, ‘Coyote’ Moves To CBS All Access

“Yellowstone” will stream the third season on Peacock Nov. 22. The show is available as part of Peacock Premium, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The first two seasons are already on the streamer. The show continues on the Paramount Network. The series stars Oscar-winner Kevin Costner. The drama, set in the West, is about a complicated family that controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the U.S.

“Coyote,” the Michael Chiklis drama, is moving from Paramount Network to CBS All Access. It premieres on the rebranded Paramount+ in January. Chiklis stars as a border patrol agent suddenly working with the very people he tried to keep out of the country.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“DMZ” has been picked up as a series by HBO Max, directed by Ava Du Vernay. Rosario Dawson stars in the show about a post-apocalyptic world, based on the DC comic series. Dawson is also expected to appear in future “Mandalorian” episodes.

Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman have been cast in Netflix’s “Colin in Black & White,” playing the adoptive parents of Colin Kaepernick in his formative years. Jaden Michael will play the athlete. Kaepernick has remained an NFL free agent 2016, when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

“A Chef’s Voyage” streams Nov. 24 on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video. To celebrate their 15th anniversary, James Beard award-winning Chef David Kinch and his team close Manresa, their 3-star Michelin restaurant, in Los Gatos, California, and travel to France. There, they collaborate with three legendary chefs at their iconic restaurants in Paris, Provence, and Marseille. Kinch and team close the famous restaurant for a month so that they can travel to France to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special” debuted on HBO Max yesterday. It features an hour of unscripted remembrances from Will Smith, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Tatyana Ali , Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz). They meet on a set identical to “Fresh Prince” — which ran for 148 episodes on NBC from 1990 to 1996.

Disney+ released the trailer for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” which premieres Dec. 11 on the streaming service. Later this week, on Nov. 20, the soundtrack from the special will be available. The trailer includes a preview of “The Perfect Gift,” a new song from the anticipated second season of the series, written and performed by Joshua Bassett (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”).

“The G Word,” from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, has found its host: Adam Conover (“Adam Ruins Everything”). The show blends comedy and documentary to explore the inner workings of the federal government. It will run on Netflix; filming begins next year. It is loosely based on the book “The Fifth Risk.”

