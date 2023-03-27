Peacock to Add MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe,’ CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to Create ‘Morning News Live’ Hub
NBCUniversal is set to bring its popular cable morning news programs to streaming. On Tuesday, March 28, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and CNBC’s “Squawk Box” will join NBC News NOW in livestreaming every weekday on Peacock. These news programs will join NBC’s iconic “TODAY,” which is available to streaming customers on Peacock’s Premium Plus plan through their local affiliate.
All of NBCU’s morning programs will be collected in a special “Morning News Live” hub, which will be prominently featured on Peacock’s home page. Also, the shows will also be available through Peacock’s individual Channels tab.
“Morning Joe” will stream live each weekday from 6 to 10 a.m. ET while “Squawk Box” will air Monday through Friday from 6 to 9 a.m. ET. In the announcement, Peacock touted the fact that it will become the only subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service bringing unique general, political, and financial news to viewers every weekday.
“We’re continuously exploring ways to expand Peacock’s premium live content, and creating this unique morning news hub powered by trusted sources across NBCUniversal is something only Peacock can do,” Peacock EVP Brian Henderson said. “With ‘Morning Joe’ and ‘Squawk Box’ live each morning, not to mention ‘TODAY’ for our Premium Plus users, we’re giving subscribers a new reason to start each morning with Peacock.”
In addition to “Morning Joe” and “Squawk Box,” the “Morning News Live” editorial collection will gather existing morning news offerings available for Peacock Premium subscribers, including TODAY All Day, Sky News, and local news from NBC-owned stations, including local news from New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and South.
“We’re delighted to offer subscribers of Peacock our most popular morning news programs across NBC News, NBC News NOW, MSNBC and CNBC,” NBCU News’ chief commercial officer Sat Brainch said. “This new hub showcases the unique quality and breadth of the News Group, providing access to premium financial, general interest and political news and information.”
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” has been on the air for nearly 16 years and is hosted by Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist. The trio engages in in-depth discussions of the biggest issues in each day’s political conversation.
“Squawk Box” is the ultimate “pre-market” morning news and talk program, that’s the best way for any trader to start their day. Anchored by Joe Kernen, Becky Quick, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the show brings Wall Street to Main Street.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.