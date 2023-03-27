Peacock to Add MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe,’ CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to Create ‘Morning News Live’ Hub

NBCUniversal is set to bring its popular cable morning news programs to streaming. On Tuesday, March 28, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and CNBC’s “Squawk Box” will join NBC News NOW in livestreaming every weekday on Peacock. These news programs will join NBC’s iconic “TODAY,” which is available to streaming customers on Peacock’s Premium Plus plan through their local affiliate.

All of NBCU’s morning programs will be collected in a special “Morning News Live” hub, which will be prominently featured on Peacock’s home page. Also, the shows will also be available through Peacock’s individual Channels tab.

“Morning Joe” will stream live each weekday from 6 to 10 a.m. ET while “Squawk Box” will air Monday through Friday from 6 to 9 a.m. ET. In the announcement, Peacock touted the fact that it will become the only subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service bringing unique general, political, and financial news to viewers every weekday.

“We’re continuously exploring ways to expand Peacock’s premium live content, and creating this unique morning news hub powered by trusted sources across NBCUniversal is something only Peacock can do,” Peacock EVP Brian Henderson said. “With ‘Morning Joe’ and ‘Squawk Box’ live each morning, not to mention ‘TODAY’ for our Premium Plus users, we’re giving subscribers a new reason to start each morning with Peacock.”

In addition to “Morning Joe” and “Squawk Box,” the “Morning News Live” editorial collection will gather existing morning news offerings available for Peacock Premium subscribers, including TODAY All Day, Sky News, and local news from NBC-owned stations, including local news from New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and South.

“We’re delighted to offer subscribers of Peacock our most popular morning news programs across NBC News, NBC News NOW, MSNBC and CNBC,” NBCU News’ chief commercial officer Sat Brainch said. “This new hub showcases the unique quality and breadth of the News Group, providing access to premium financial, general interest and political news and information.”

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” has been on the air for nearly 16 years and is hosted by Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist. The trio engages in in-depth discussions of the biggest issues in each day’s political conversation.

“Squawk Box” is the ultimate “pre-market” morning news and talk program, that’s the best way for any trader to start their day. Anchored by Joe Kernen, Becky Quick, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the show brings Wall Street to Main Street.