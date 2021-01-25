Peacock to Become Exclusive Home of WWE Network, Including All Live PPV

Wrestling fans will have a new way to stream WWE Network starting in March. Peacock has reached a deal that will bring exclusive streaming rights to WWE Network in the U.S. to the service. When it launches on Peacock on March 18, more than 17,000 hours of original and library content will become available on-demand and through a 24/7 live channel.

“NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA. WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country,” said Rick Cordella, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock.

The five-year deal cost over $1 Billion for the rights to WWE Network on the streaming service.

WWE Network, including all PPVs like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month, or without ads on Premium Plus for $9.99 a month. The existing WWE Network App, which had ~1.5 million subscribers as of late-September, will be shut down. WWE Network App subscribers will have the option to migrate to Peacock, with full details coming closer to launch.

What is Included on WWE Network on Peacock

All live pay-per-view events including WrestleMania and SummerSlam; Fastlane will be the first WWE pay-per-view to stream on Peacock on Sunday, March 21.

Original series like Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Undertaker: The Last Ride and the all-new WWE Icons;

In-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live, as well as replays of Raw and SmackDown;

WWE Network archives, including every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view event in history;

Groundbreaking documentaries, including WWE 24, WWE Untold, and WWE 365

And, starting in 2022, one signature documentary annually.

“We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal,” said Nick Khan, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer. “Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs.”

In addition to WWE Network, Peacock Premium has become the home of most of the content that had been available on NBC Sports Gold. Starting with Premier League Pass last year, which airs all matches that aren’t available on linear television – Peacock Premium has become a destination for live sports.

They have also moved “Figure Skating Pass”, Speed Skating Pass, “Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass”, and Rugby Pass to Peacock. This year they will offer coverage of U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open and Ryder Cup golf and select Olympics and Paralympics events.