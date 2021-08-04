Peacock to Exclusively Stream Notre Dame’s Football Season Opener, Simulcast All Home Games on NBC

NBC Sports announced on Wednesday that [Notre Dame]’s football season opener against Toledo will air exclusively on their streaming platform, Peacock.

The Notre Dame on NBC season kicks off live on Peacock, starting Saturday, Sept. 11, at 2:30 PM ET, when the Fighting Irish host the Toledo Rockets. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico will be joined by game analyst and former NFL QB Drew Brees, as well as sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen for Notre Dame games throughout the 2021 season. Notre Dame-Toledo marks Brees’ college football debut as a commentator, and it’s also the first time both teams will play one another.

“Dating back to airing Sunday football replays with Lindsey Nelson, we have always strived for innovation in the media space – our partnership with NBC and Peacock only solidifies that mission,” said Notre Dame vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. “Bringing Notre Dame Football to Peacock is just the next step in the evolution of our relationship.”

NBC and Notre Dame football have had an existing relationship since 1991, and that relationship looks to be evolving as sports streaming becomes more and more prevalent. While the remaining Notre Dame schedule will air on NBC, this trial run of airing games exclusively on Peacock could very well be a regular event if it is successful.

“We are delighted to stream Notre Dame Football on Peacock,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman of NBC Sports. “Peacock exemplifies how we’re innovating as a company, and Notre Dame has consistently been a tremendous partner in making progressive choices for sports programming.”

Peacock will serve as a complimentary streaming destination for Notre Dame fans, who already have Fighting Irish TV to call home. The self-proclaimed “Netflix for Notre Dame” generated 58,000 minutes of viewed content during its first day of operation.

Notre Dame Football coverage will stream on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as Cox Contour customers. You can learn more about signing up for Peacock Premium through your Xfinity account here.

Here’s the rest of Notre Dame’s football schedule and where to watch the games:

DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT WHERE TO WATCH Sat., Sept. 11 2:30 p.m. Toledo Peacock Sat., Sept. 18 2:30 p.m. Purdue NBC/Peacock Sat., Oct. 2 2:30 p.m. Cincinnati NBC/Peacock Sat., Oct. 23 7:30 p.m. USC NBC/Peacock Sat., Oct. 30 7:30 p.m. North Carolina NBC/Peacock Sat., Nov. 6 3:30 p.m. Navy NBC/Peacock Sat., Nov. 20 2:30 p.m. Georgia Tech NBC/Peacock

