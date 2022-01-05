Peacock to Live Stream All Coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics

NBCUniversal is (mercifully) letting Peacock subscribers stream every second of the 2022 Winter Olympics from any device they choose.

According to NBCUniversal, Peacock Premium subscribers will be able to stream every minute of every live event — including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. The company also announced that replays of past events would be available “immediately,” a far cry from the showing the company had during this year’s Summer Olympics. The Opening Ceremony takes place on Friday, Feb. 4, with competition coverage beginning two days prior on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and NBC’s first primetime show taking place Thursday, Feb. 3. The Games conclude on Sunday, Feb. 20, with the Closing Ceremony. Peacock will stream everything.

NBCUniversal had a rough go of things throughout the 2021 Summer Games from Tokyo. NBC often spoiled results in the titles of clips that appeared on the front page of both Peacock and the NBC Sports App, causing outrage amongst fans who weren’t able to watch the events live and were waiting to see what happened the following morning. The entire event from Tokyo was confusing to watch and NBCUniversal did itself no favors with how it handled the Games.

So great news — the Winter Games are in nearly the same timezone (taking place in Beijing, China, which is an hour behind Tokyo) and will be broadcast by the same company that completely botched things their last go-around.

At the very least, Peacock looks like it will serve as a central hub for all things Olympics, as you’ll be able to watch all the action from there. NBC has also done some consolidating, as NBC Sports Network was shut down at the end of 2021, so at least there won’t be as many stations to keep track of. Hopefully, all of us can rest easier with this new streamlined approach to the Olympics and not be glued to the giant, confusing schedule of events.