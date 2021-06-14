Peacock to Offer Free Nationwide Streaming of Phillies and Giants Series This Weekend, Without Local Blackouts

Right on the heels of announcing that the Stanley Cup Semi-Final would stream on Peacock, the streaming service announced that they will televise this weekend Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants series. In addition the games being available to those with Peacock nationwide, it will be available in both Philadelphia and Bay Area without local blackouts.

Unlike the NHL games, the MLB games will be streamed for free to all those who sign-up for Peacock, regardless whether they have Peacock Premium.

The weekend series on Peacock combines the announcing teams on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jon Miller (Giants) will serve as play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts Mike Krukow (Giants), John Kruk (Phillies), and Jimmy Rollins (Phillies) live from Oracle Park. The live coverage will also include special features and guest contributors. Additionally, Peacock will deliver comprehensive pregame coverage leading up to each game.

Phillies vs. Giants Series

Friday, June 18th: 9:45pm

Saturday, June 19th: 4:05pm

Sunday, June 20th: 4:05pm

Earlier this year, there was rumor that Peacock was considering offering a direct-to-consumer option for their Regional Sports Networks in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, and Washington. However, the report said it was too hard to price the service based on the subscriber’s location.

Unlike Bally Sports RSNs, which have been difficult to stream, those from NBC Sports are widely distributed across Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. They are no longer available from Sling TV however, meaning that you will have to pay at least $64.99 a month to watch local telecasts.