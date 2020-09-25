Peacock to Stream All 45 Seasons of Saturday Night Live

NBC-owned Peacock is officially becoming the streaming home for Saturday Night Live. When the service first launched in July, it only had select episodes from the long-running variety show. Starting October 1st however, the entire 45 season catalog will be coming to the streaming service according to Deadline.

Peacock also has a linear channel made up of classic Saturday Night Live episodes called “SNL Vault”, but there hasn’t been a way to stream the entire catalog on-demand. Currently, streamers can watch the Seasons 1-5, and 30-45 on Hulu – but this is the first time the entire back catalog will be available to stream since 2016.

In 2013, Yahoo! acquired the rights for all episodes from 1975-2013, but when the company shuttered their Yahoo! Screen streaming property, most of that content, but not all, shifted back to Hulu and NBC.com.

The launch will take place just days before the start of the 46th season of SNL on October 3rd, which will be hosted by frequent guest and former SNL cast member Chris Rock.