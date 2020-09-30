Peacock To Stream All 45 Seasons of ‘SNL,’ Disney Plus Releases ‘Marvel’s 616’ Trailer

The “Marvel’s 616” trailer has been released by Disney+. The upcoming eight-part original documentary series, streaming on the service November 20, gives viewers a deeper look into the creative world of Marvel. Different filmmakers helm each episode. Subjects vary — from the women of Marvel Comics to the “forgotten” characters.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” will stream on Apple TV+ and appear in theaters in February 2021, R.J. Cutler (“The War Room”) directs. The doc, from Apple Original Films, chronicles the amazing rise of the teenage Eilish, including the release of her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Eilish has had a great 2020 — Her debut album won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s Grammys. She then performed a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the Oscars in February. She also wrote the title track for the James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which arrives in November.

“Saturday Night Live” fans rejoice! Peacock can stream all 45 seasons of “SNL” as of October 1. This marks one of the first times that every season of the variety show is available in one place. The move comes ahead of the launch of season 46, hosted by Chris Rock with Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest, on October 3.

Bill Maher’s “Real Time has been renewed by HBO (HBO Max) for two more seasons. The talk show host, who prides himself on being politically incorrect, will stay on the air through 2022.

“True Colors,” a Peacock original documentary series highlights Hispanic trailblazers and thought leaders in various fields. Presented in English, and developed in partnership with Telemundo, the series lets viewers celebrate the richness and beauty of Hispanic culture. The series kicked off Sept. 29.

The soundtrack to “Clouds,” to accompany the Disney+ movie, will be released Oct. 16. It tells the real-life story of Zach Sobiech, a 17-year-old musician with bone cancer. Music is by OneRepublic, Renforshort and stars of the movie, Sabrina Carpenter and Fin Argus. The soundtrack will also include songs from the real Sobiech and Sammy Brown, who inspired the story for the movie. Sobiech died in 2013. His single “Clouds” gained a lot of media attention on YouTube.

“Sincerely, Camille,” a digital animated election-themed comedy short series on the Oprah Winfrey Network, premiered the first two episodes on Twitter on Tuesday and ran on OWN’s digital platforms Wednesday. The six-part series is part of the network’s get-out-the-vote initiative, created by Munirah Safiyah Jones. The satiric series is seen through the prism of three Black women’s experiences.