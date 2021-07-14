Peacock to Stream Entire Open Championship, Including NBC & Golf Channel Coverage
It just got a little easier to stream the 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George’s. NBCU announced that The British Open, which starts tomorrow, will see the entire event streamed on Peacock. In addition to simulcasting coverage on NBC and Golf Channel, they will stream 8 hours of exclusive coverage as well.
To stream the Open Championship, customers will need Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 a month (or free to Comcast or Cox Internet subscribers).
Featured groups and holes coverage will also be shown live on Peacock. They will showcase two morning groups and two afternoon groups each day of the Championship. There will also be a featured holes feed highlighting holes 14, 15 and 16.
During the first two rounds, Peacock will stream from 1:30am to 4pm ET, simulcasting coverage with Golf Channel between 4am-3pm. They will have exclusive coverage from 1:30am - 4am ET, 3-4pm ET. Then, in the final two rounds, they will simulcast Golf Channel and NBC coverage which starts at 5am during Round 3 and 4am during the Final Round.
Peacock Open Championship Schedule
|Peacock
|Peacock & Golf Channel
|Peacock & NBC
|Stream Link
|Thursday, July 15
|Round 1
|1:30am - 4am; 3-4pm
|4am-3pm
|Stream Now
|Friday, July 16
|Round 2
|1:30am - 4am; 3-4pm
|4am-3pm
|Stream Now
|Saturday, July 17
|Round 3
|5am-7am
|7am-3pm
|Stream Now
|Sunday, July 18
|Round 4
|4am-7am
|7am-2pm
|Stream Now
This comes as part of a big push to drive sports fans to Peacock ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Earlier this month, Peacock streamed the Stanley Cup Semi-Finals and Final to Premium customers.
Peacock will also feature live coverage of some of the biggest events of the Summer Games — including gymnastics, track & field, and the US Men’s Basketball Team. The streamer will also showcase daily live shows, original programming, Olympic channels, full-event replays, and curated highlights of NBC Olympics coverage.
