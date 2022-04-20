Peacock to Stream Horse Racing Triple Crown Before Fox Takes Belmont Rights

For the first time ever, Peacock will live stream horse racing’s Triple Crown, which consists of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes.

NBC Sports announced the move on Tuesday. The new streaming initiative begins Saturday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET, when NBC and Peacock present the 148th Kentucky Derby. NBC Sports will present more than 20 hours of Triple Crown coverage across NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and Peacock this spring.

Two weeks later, Peacock will simul-stream NBC’s live broadcast of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 21 at 4 p.m. ET. Then on Saturday, June 11 at 5 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock will present the Belmont Stakes. Previously, Peacock livestreamed NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic from Del Mar, Cali., but now you’ll be able to stream the three most prestigious events in all of horse racing.

This will mark the last year that the final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, will air on NBC as after 11 years, Fox takes over the broadcast rights in 2023. According to earlier reports, NBC was willing to part with the Belmont since interest in horse racing declines with each stage of the Triple Crown if one horse isn’t poised to win all three.

There have only been two Triple Crown winners in the last 40 years (American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018). Over the entire history of the races, 23 horses came into the Belmont with a chance to win the Triple Crown only to lose in the crucial final run.

A potential Triple Crown winner captivates a sports-watching audience in a way few other events can manage. That NBC was willing to let that unique opportunity go, regardless of how infrequently it may happen, was surprising.

However, NBC does have the Belmont for one final season and will be hoping to cap their era with a historic Triple Crown horse.

Peacock Triple Crown Schedule

Date Time Event Platform Fri., May 6 1 p.m. Kentucky Oaks USA Network Sat., May 7 Noon Kentucky Derby early races USA Network Sat., May 7 2:30 p.m. 148th Kentucky Derby NBC, Peacock Fri., May 20 5 p.m. Black-Eyed Susan USA Network Sat., May 21 2 p.m. Preakness Stakes early races CNBC Sat., May 21 4 p.m. 147th Preakness Stakes NBC, Peacock Sat., June 11 3 p.m. Belmont Stakes early races CNBC Sat., June 11 5 p.m. 154th Belmont Stakes NBC, Peacock