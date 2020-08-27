Peacock to Stream Kate McKinnon in ‘Joe Exotic,’ Stephen King’s ‘Stand’ Heads to CBS All Access

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) will star and produce a series about Carole Baskin and “Tiger King” Joe Exotic. The limited series, currently titled “Joe Exotic,” will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock. McKinnon plays Baskin, a big cat enthusiast who tries to close Joe Exotic’s Oklahoma enterprise: breeding big cats for profit. Their rivalry, documented on Netflix’s “Tiger King,” led to lethal results.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Stephen King’s “The Stand,” an apocalyptic-world drama about a global pandemic, premieres Dec. 17 on CBS All Access. After the premiere, each of the eight episodes will stream weekly, every Thursday. King wrote the finale and also a new ending, based on his 1978 book. The battle between good and evil features Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors who battle the Dark Man aka Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård).

Emmy winner Harry Bradbeer (“Fleabag”) has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. He will develop and create TV series for the streamer. “After the wonderful and supportive experience with ‘Fleabag,’ I couldn’t imagine that would be the end of our collaboration. They are true creative partners who bring out the best in everyone they work with. I can’t wait to get going,” he said. Bradbeer is also helming “Enola Holmes” for Netflix.

“Altered Carbon” was canceled by Netflix after the sci-fi series’ two-season run. It starred Joel Kinnaman and Anthony Mackie as the lead character, respectively, in each season. The story was set in a world where minds were digitized and could be uploaded into new “sleeves,” better known as bodies. The streamer also axed two young-adult series, “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This,” due to the pandemic. Both were just given renewals for a second season.

Acorn TV, devoted to British and international television, has several upcoming originals in September, including “The Sounds,” a psychological thriller starring Rachelle Lefevre (“Proven Innocent”) and Matt Whelan (“Narcos”), and the second season of “Bang,” a gritty Welsh/English drama starring Catrin Stewart (“Stella”). The niche streamer is also airing “The Mystery of the Hansom Cab,” a Victorian whodunnit based on the 1886 bestselling novel by Fergus Hume. It boasts secrets and scandal — from opium dens and brothels to murder.

Colin Levy, a former Pixar artist, will see his sci-fi concept “Skywatch” adapted into a Peacock series. Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”) and Erica Huggins are executive producers, via his production company, Fuzzy Door. The show is about a teen who hacks into a drone system as a prank, only to find himself in a real-life lethal conspiracy.

NBCU Global Distribution and Stan, the Australian streamer, have inked a long-term, exclusive content partnership. Stan is now the Australian home of new productions from Sky Studios and NBCU International, as well as Peacock content produced by the Universal Studio Group. Stan is also the exclusive home of new DreamWorks Animation TV shows produced for Peacock. Peacock series debuting exclusively on Stan include “Brave New World,” “Dr. Death,” based on Wondery’s hit true crime podcast, “Angelyne,” based on L.A.’s mysterious billboard bombshell, “Rutherford Falls,” “Saved by the Bell” and “Punky Brewster.”