Peacock to Stream Live Tokyo Olympic Gymnastics, Basketball, Track & Field Coverage

Peacock has announced that it’s launching Tokyo Summer Olympics streaming live coverage on July 15, featuring live coverage of some of the biggest events of the Summer Games — including gymnastics, track & field, and the US Men’s Basketball Team’s journey toward a fourth straight Gold Medal.

The streamer will also showcase daily live shows, original programming, Olympic channels, full-event replays, and curated highlights of NBC Olympics coverage.

All of the Tokyo Olympics coverage on Peacock will be available to stream for free, with the exception of USA Men’s Basketball live coverage — that coverage will be available for Peacock Premium subscribers.

There will be live coverage on Peacock each morning, including major events that include men’s and women’s gymnastics, and men’s and women’s track & field. Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbajabiamila will host Peacock’s morning show, Tokyo LIVE.

Two-time Olympic medalist Bridget Sloan and three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger will call the men’s and women’s gymnastics event action live during the team finals, the all-around competition, and the individual event finals.

Bill Spalding will call track & field event play-by-play alongside Olympian analysts Tim Hutchings and Alysia Montano. And Peacock will stream live coverage of Team USA Men’s Basketball beginning with the USA vs. France on July 25.

Peacock will include new channels, hosts and contributors, curated playlists, highlights, and full event replays throughout the games.

Amber Ruffin, host of Peacock’s late-night series, The Amber Ruffin Show , will be on the ground with her own unique analysis of the competition on a daily basis.

, will be on the ground with her own unique analysis of the competition on a daily basis. Sports journalist Rich Eisen will host Tokyo Gold — a daily show that will include interviews, in-depth stories, and analysis of the action.

— a daily show that will include interviews, in-depth stories, and analysis of the action. Lindsey Czarniak, Lolo Jones, and MJ Acosta-Ruiz will host On Her Turf at the Olympics , dedicated to focusing on women’s sports at the Games.

, dedicated to focusing on women’s sports at the Games. Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne will host - Tokyo Tonight, which will focus on the games with highlights and interviews and feature stories every evening.

Tokyo LIVE, Tokyo Gold, On Her Turf at the Olympics, and Tokyo Tonight will stream daily on Peacock’s Tokyo NOW channel. The streamer plans to have five other Olympic themed channels, including:

Great Moments provides a collection of the most thrilling moments from past Olympic Games. It launches on June 23.

provides a collection of the most thrilling moments from past Olympic Games. It launches on June 23. Meet the Olympians includes profiles and documentaries about top athletes from the past and present.

includes profiles and documentaries about top athletes from the past and present. Must-See Moments will showcase some of the biggest and most noteworthy moments from past Games.

will showcase some of the biggest and most noteworthy moments from past Games. Team USA will include highlights of Team USA as they compete for gold medals during the Tokyo Games.

will include highlights of Team USA as they compete for gold medals during the Tokyo Games. Tokyo Flame will have an always-on live stream of the Olympic Flame just for people who want to bask in the glow of the Olympic games.

There’s so much more that is coming during the Games — the networks of NBCUniversal will bring more than 7,000 hours of programming across all of its platforms to extend the entire Olympic experience to everyone.

Peacock is currently available for download on Apple TV, Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, and most smart TVs.