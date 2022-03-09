Report: Peacock to Stream Monday, Wednesday Major League Baseball Games this Season

Hot on the heels of the announcement that Apple TV+ would become the home of “Friday Night Baseball” beginning when/if the Major League Baseball season gets underway, Forbes' Mike Ozanian is reporting that Comcast has secured the rights to Monday and Wednesday night MLB games with the primary intention of streaming them on Peacock.

ESPN declined to pick up the rights for these games for the 2022 season, so NBC Sports has agreed to pay $30 million annually to broadcast the games. According to Ozanian, Tuesday’s deal between Apple and MLB is worth $85 million per year for seven years and involves Apple paying $55 million in rights fees and another $30 million for advertising. The combined Comcast and Apple agreements reportedly raise baseball’s national media deals from $1.84 billion to $1.96B for the 2022 season, a 26% year-over-year increase.

Currently, the Major League Baseball season is on hold as the owners have locked out the players over disagreements surrounding a new collective bargaining agreement. The owners are looking to maintain many of the austerity measures put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, while players are looking to regain some of the concessions that they made to deal with the global health crisis.

While the league and owners continue to maintain that owning and running a baseball team is more often than not a breakeven proposition, the players are pointing to deals like these as evidence that there is plenty of money in the game and that management is negotiating in good faith.