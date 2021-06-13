Peacock to Stream NHL Stanley Cup Semi-Final Games

It just got a little easier to stream the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. NBCU announced that starting with tomorrow’s Game 1 between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights, Peacock will stream all remaining Stanley Cup Semi-Final games.

While today’s New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning will only be on NBC, the remaining games will also be on Peacock. To stream the games, customers will need Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Pre-game coverage on Monday will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, and Peacock will also feature post-game coverage on NHL Overtime. Kathryn Tappen will host studio coverage with studio analysts Anson Carter and Dominic Moore. John Forslund (play-by-play) will call the matchup alongside Joe Micheletti (analyst) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst).

Peacock Stanley Cup TV Schedule

This is the final season that NBC will broadcast NHL games, as the league reached new deals with Disney and WarnerMedia to bring games to ESPN and TNT.

Starting next season, ESPN will once again air NHL games – including 25 exclusive nationally-televised regular season games which will appear on ABC or ESPN. They will also air four Stanley Cup Finals during that period on ABC, which can be simulcast on ESPN+ and other ESPN networks.

For streamers, 75 regular season telecasts will appear exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, and will be available to Hulu SVOD subscribers. The NHL’s out-of-market package will also now be available to stream only as part of ESPN+, meaning fans can access more than 1,000 live out-of-market telecasts with the service.

Turner’s deal will regular season, Stanley Cup playoff games, and Stanley Cup Finals games on TNT and TBS starting next season and running through 2027-28. Turner will host the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, 2025 and 2027, air one conference final series each season and half of the first two rounds of the playoffs along with 72 regular-season games per season, and the Winter Classic.