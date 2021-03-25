Peacock Urges Amazon Fire TV Users to Sideload App Amid Stalemate

No, Peacock still isn’t available on Amazon Fire TV devices, and now its own staff are telling frustrated users how to get around Amazon and enjoy their favorite NBCUniversal content.

As first discovered by Decider writer/producer Scott Porch on Twitter, Peacock’s own social media team is telling frustrated Amazon Fire TV users to sideload the app onto their Amazon Fire TV devices. Many of these frustrated social media posts come in response to the service’s recent acquisition of the WWE Network — and users want an answer before Wrestlemania 37, which takes place on April 10-11.

Hi! Thanks for reaching out! While Peacock is not currently supported on Amazon devices, there are sideloading options that some customers have found helpful. For more info, please visit https://t.co/uOhpoWNvAJ — PeacockTVCare (@PeacockTVCare) March 23, 2021

“Sideloading” is the practice of installing an app on a device through means other than the official app store. The practice is most commonly found on Android devices, where users can download .apk files and install apps onto their devices from outside of the Google Play Store. This is done with sports gambling apps like FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook, which violate Google Play’s TOS but need to pass no such governance when downloaded directly from the sources. Here’s how to sideload Peacock onto your Fire TV device:

How to sideload Peacock onto your Fire TV device:

Install the Downloader app onto your Fire TV device. You can search through the app store or use Alexa voice commands to do the job. Go to Settings, then click “My Fire TV” —> Developer Options —> Install Unknown Apps, then switch Downloader to “ON.” You’ll have to do this with every third-party app you download to your Fire TV device. Launch the Downloader app, then enter “81035” into the URL bar. Wait until you see a prompt to install Peacock. Click “Install,” then “Open” to get started.

The app apparently works fine but won’t show a Peacock logo like your other apps. Just keep a mental note that the grayed-out blank square on your home screen represents Peacock.

Updating Peacock isn’t necessarily easy, but it’s definitely not hard, either.

Head to the Peacock page on APK Mirror and find the most recent patch. Right-click or long-press the “Download APK” button and copy the link. Using the AFTVNews URL Shortener, paste the link into the URL box and hit “Shorten.” In Downloader, type in the generated code and click enter.

Will We Ever Get an Official Peacock App on Amazon Fire TV?

Earlier this month, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said he believed Peacock would come to all major platforms, “soon” but gave no timetable as to when that might be. “We’re not on every platform yet with Peacock. We’re on most. We hope and believe we’ll get to all the major platforms soon,” Roberts said during his company’s time at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference.

Peacock is currently available for download on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, and most smart TVs.