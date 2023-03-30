Peacock Uses Fake TV Show to Announce Partnership with Duolingo, Offering Discounts to Both Services

April fools! The first of the month is coming up fast, and Peacock wants to celebrate the most ridiculous holiday on the calendar by announcing a new partnership with the language-learning service Duolingo. The TV show created by the two entities to celebrate their partnership may be fake, but the savings they’re offering are very real.

Starting now and continuing through April 19, new customers can get 50% off their first three months' subscription to Peacock’s ad-supported Premium tier by using promo code APRILFOOLS2023, which means they’ll get 90 days of access to Peacock’s library for just $7.49. Subscribers who have never signed up for a Duolingo plan also get savings if they want to try the service; users can get a one month free trial of Super Duolingo with promo code LOVELANGUAGE. These offers can be purchased separately, so if you only want one but not the other you’re good to go.

To promote the partnership, Peacock and Duolingo have created a fake reality TV series called “Love Language.” There’s even a trailer for the phony series, which ostensibly brings singles from across the globe together to find true love. The catch? None of them can speak the same language!

Watch the Trailer for ‘Love Language’:

Frankly, it’s a little sad that this show isn’t real because the premise seems highly entertaining. The elimination round featuring Duo the Owl would be must-see viewing every week, but as with everything that seems too good to be true, “Love Language” must live on as an unrealized dream for now.

Representatives from both companies leaned hard into the joke, however.

“’Love Language’ is the perfect addition to Peacock’s fan-centric, groundbreaking reality programming,” said Annie Luo, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships, Peacock. “Peacock has had a powerful string of recent hits featuring some of the biggest stars on TV; we’re honored that Duo the Owl joins this group and chose Peacock to call home. We are excited to pair up with Duolingo and can’t wait for audiences to see how the drama unfolds.”

“At Duolingo, we make learning languages fun and entertaining,” said Manu Orssaud, Vice President of Global Marketing, Duolingo. “By partnering with Peacock, a leader in buzzworthy reality TV, we were able take this approach to a whole new level by bringing Duolingo’s unique, and unhinged, spin to the romantic reality series space, featuring none other than Duo the Owl. On ‘Love Language’ fans will have a front row seat to the chaos Duo causes all in an effort to ensure learners keep their Duolingo streaks alive and find love through the power of language learning.”

“Love Language” might be fake, but the savings customers can now access thanks to the agreement between the two services is very real. Starting now through April 19, new users can get 50% off their first three months' subscription to Peacock Premium with promo code APRILFOOLS 2023, and a full month of Super Duolingo free with promo code LOVELANGUAGE.