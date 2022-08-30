Peacock vs. Hulu Live TV - Which Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a new streaming service, is Peacock or Hulu Live TV a better choice? The services are very different, so we’ll break down the differences.

The decision may depend on what you value most. Both are excellent streaming options with lots of pros and cons. If you want to watch live TV, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker to make sure you have access to all your favorite channels. Let’s dig in to compare your options.

While both services have an on demand library of TVs and movies, Hulu Live TV also gives you lots of live channels, similar to what you’d have with a cable package.

Hulu Live TV also provides free Disney+ and ESPN+.

Peacock is primarily just an on demand library of movies and shows. While it does offer some channels that approximate a live TV feed, most live events are limited to things like English Premier League matches or WWE events. Peacock does not offer a full array of live TV channels.

If you wanted an apples-to-apples comparison, you’d look at Hulu's standalone video-on-demand product vs. Peacock.

Winner on Variety: Hulu Live TV

You could make a case that Hulu Live TV might be the only streaming subscription you need. You’ll get live news, sports, and entertainment from 32 of the top 35 cable channels.

Sports fans will love the added coverage of free ESPN+, including a huge number of NHL games.

Kids will love the free Disney+ library, while adults will enjoy the compelling Hulu shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The White Lotus.” Hulu’s FX library includes some phenomenal shows like “What We Do In the Shadows,” “Fargo,” and “Atlanta.”

Although it’s expensive, Hulu Live TV and its free Disney Bundle gives you an unmatched library of entertainment.

Peacock has struggled to create any breakthrough original hits. Shows like “Bel-Air” and “The Resort” have their fans, but the platform’s most popular shows come from broadcast TV: “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Peacock’s movie library comes stocked with hits like “Casino,” “Scarface,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “1917,” “Shrek,” and “Minions.”

Winner on Price: Peacock

Hulu Live TV clocks in at $69.99 / month. Just remember, you’re getting three on-demand libraries (Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+) alongside access to 99 live TV channels.

Peacock is available for free, though you won’t be able to access most of the top-tier content without paying for a premium subscription.

If you only wanted Hulu’s on demand library without the live TV channels, it is far less expensive, and you can still bundle it with Disney+ and ESPN+ to save money.

Winner on Channels: Hulu Live TV

If you have Hulu Live TV, you can watch A&E, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1. You don’t need a cable box to watch. As long as you have an internet connection, you can watch Hulu Live TV on a smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, or any connected device.

Peacock’s “channels” are mostly 24/7 feeds of reruns.

Local Channels

Hulu Live TV also provides access to important local channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.

Peacock does feature news reruns from a handful of local markets, but you won’t see live events like awards shows or the NFL.

Sports Channels

Hulu Live TV includes NFL Network. NFL RedZone is included in a $9.99 Sports Add-On, which also includes MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, TVG, and TVG2.

Hulu also provides regional sports networks and college networks like NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+ , SportsNet NY, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Again, your Peacock live options are mostly limited to WWE events and EPL matches. The service does simulcast Sunday Night Football.

Winner on Included Features: Hulu Live TV

On Demand Library

Both services offer an on demand library with great films and TV shows.

Hulu Live users get access to Hulu’s vast library of on demand content, although you will see ads unless you’re willing to upgrade for another $6/month. That’s honestly a great deal for the amount of movies and shows you’ll get. If you don’t have Hulu Live TV, ad-free access to Hulu’s library costs $12.99 / month. You’ll be able to see “The Handmaid's Tale,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Palm Springs,” and a great rotating library of blockbuster movies.

Peacock has a solid lineup of films and TV shows. The movie library includes lots of comedies like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Bridesmaids,” and “Knocked Up” alongside dramas like “Do the Right Thing,” “Field of Dreams,” and “Mystic River.” On the TV side, you’ll find “Parks and Recreation,” “Modern Family,” “30 Rock,” and the mega-hit “Yellowstone.”

The Disney Bundle

Hulu Live TV now includes an automatic subscription to Disney+ and ESPN+. That means you’ll get on demand access to every Star Wars movie and almost every Marvel movie. Throw in Pixar and Disney’s animated classics and that’s a library that’s hard to beat. There are also wonderful original series like “The Mandalorian,” “WandaVision,” and “Loki.”

ESPN+ gives you MLB, NHL and MLS games, along with Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise, and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

Peacock does not offer a bundle.

DVR

Hulu Live TV offers an unlimited DVR that can hold recordings up to 9 months.

Peacock does not have a DVR.

Verdict

If you want to watch live TV, your choice is clear: Hulu Live TV. You’ll get all the best of live TV, and thanks to the Disney Bundle, you’ll get an unbeatable lineup of movies, shows, and live events with just one subscription.

If you don’t need to watch live TV, consider a standalone Hulu subscription or the Disney Bundle for more great content. You can try standalone Hulu for free for 30 days.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

If you’re a wrestling or soccer fan, Peacock could be your choice. The movie and TV library is good, though not quite as deep as some services. Since some Peacock content is available for free, you can sample the service at no risk.