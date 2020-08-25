Peacock Will Have Two Hours of Exclusive Coverage of U.S. Open Daily

When the U.S. Open comes in September, you will need Peacock to stream two hours of exclusively coverage daily. While the tournament will have most of its coverage on GOLF Channel and NBC, Peacock will air late-day coverage of the first round, and early morning coverage for the rest of the tournament.

“The USGA is excited to be back in the NBCUniversal family, including GOLF Channel and NBC’s Peacock platform, in providing extensive coverage of the U.S. Open Championship,” said USGA CEO Mike Davis. “A talented and knowledgeable group of broadcasters, including several USGA champions, and an experienced production team, led by Tommy Roy, will provide in-depth perspective on the championship and help us celebrate the greatness of the U.S. Open and the players who compete in it.”

In addition, Peacock will include featured groups and featured holes coverage across all four rounds. NBCU also announced the streaming service will have coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open in December.

US Open TV Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 17

7:30a.m.-2 p.m. GOLF Channel

2-5 p.m. NBC

5-7 p.m. Peacock Friday, Sept. 18

7:30-9:30 a.m. Peacock

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. GOLF Channel

4-7 p.m. NBC Saturday, Sept. 19

9-11 a.m. Peacock

11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday, Sept. 20

8-10 a.m. Peacock

10 a.m.-Noon GOLF Channel

Noon-6 p.m. NBC

Golf coverage has been actively moving to streaming. In March, the Tour announced “PGA Tour Live on ESPN+,” a nine-year domestic rights agreement slated to begin in 2022. The deal is set to bring golf fans more than 4,000 hours of live coverage from 36 tournaments a year, including a full four days of coverage at 28 events with four simultaneous live feeds each day.