Peacock Wins Bidding War For “Fresh Prince” Reboot, Securing Two-Season Order

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is getting a makeover and it’s heading to Peacock. After a bidding war between Netflix, HBO Max, and Peacock, the newly launch NBCU-owned streamer has won the rights to the dramatic remake of the famed comedy titled “Bel-Air.” The new version has been in the development for over a year, after a four-minute pitch written by and starring newcomer and superfan Morgan Cooper went viral back in 2019.

Will Smith, who is an executive producer of the series, confirmed on YouTube to Cooper that Peacock had “ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done. So I want to say congratulations. I am hyped.”

Will Smith, Quincy Jones and Benny Medina, as well as creators Andy and Susan Borowitz, who were producers on the original series, are on board of the project as executive producers. The new series “will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today, while still delivering the swagger and fun nods to the original show,” THR reports.

This isn’t the first reboot for Peacock. They have also leveraged reboots of “Saved By The Bell,” and “Punky Brewster” as they were marketing the service.