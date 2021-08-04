Peacock’s Mobile App Downloads Are Up Thanks to Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have given Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, the boost it needed. Variety Intelligence Platform exclusively received data on streaming app downloads from app analytics firm Apptopia. Due to the company’s exclusive coverage of the Olympics, large audiences have flocked to the streaming service.

According to the data from Apptopia, Peacock’s mobile app downloads in the U.S. went up 96% from June to July, resulting in 4.19 million downloads. Downloads don’t necessarily equal paid subscribers, though. Some Olympics coverage is available for free, while certain events require a subscription to the streaming service.

Based on the data showing when the app was most downloaded and used, the Olympics appear to be the biggest driver. Other content that is available to stream exclusively via Peacock has drawn an audience as well. The Boss Baby sequel hit theaters and Peacock on July 2, leading to a spike in app usage.

Peacock also offers exclusive WWE Network content, which was added to the platform just a couple of days after the Boss Baby sequel debuted.

Previously, Peacock chairman Matt Strauss predicted that the Olympics would be a “meaningful driver” for the streaming service. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts reported 54 million Peacock sign-ups and 20 million active accounts in the second quarter.

Peacock was thought to be one of the streaming service stragglers before, but the 2020 Tokyo Olympics may be keeping it in the race. Now that the Olympics are coming to an end, Peacock will need to find a way to continue to pique consumers’ interests. The success from the release of the Boss Baby sequel and exclusive WWE content are good signs for the streaming service.