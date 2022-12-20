Pedro Pascal-Led ‘The Last of Us’ Video Game Adaptation Set to Debut on Jan. 15 on HBO Max

HBO Max has announced the release date for its newest hotly-anticipated series. The service will debut the first episode of the video game adaptation “The Last of Us” on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

The series centers on Ellie and Joel, two humans trying to make their way through a post-apocalyptic world that has been ravaged by an outbreak of a mutated fungus. Ellie shows signs of immunity to the fungus, which leads her family to hope that a cure might be synthesized from her blood. Joel is tasked with helping deliver Ellie into the hands of those who can develop such a cure.

The series features “Mandalorian” and “Game of Thrones” star Pedro Pascal as Joel, a survivor who is haunted by the traumatic death of his daughter. “GoT” fans watching “The Last of Us” will also recognize the star playing Ellie — Bella Ramsey, the young actress who captured audiences’ hearts with her portrayal of the brazen, courageous Lyanna Mormont.

“The Last of Us” will likely be one of the final few shows to debut on the service currently known as HBO Max. Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery plans to merge HBO Max with its other streamer discovery+ this spring, into a new service that is likely to be titled “Max.” That service may launch before the first season of “The Last of Us” is over, and will be the streaming home of future seasons, should there be any.

Of course, there is no guarantee that WBD will opt to move ahead with additional installments of the show. Video game adaptations have been very hit-or-miss in the streaming market. For every success story like “The Witcher” on Netflix, there is at least one example of a giant flop, such as Netflix’s attempted “Resident Evil” adaptation or Paramount+’s middling take on “Halo.” Producing more shows based on video games will be a big part of streamers' content strategies going forward, so WBD is certainly hoping its “Last of Us” series will strike a chord with audiences.

With Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav watching the company’s bottom line like a hawk these days, no content is safe if it does not live up to the highest standards for the company. Online reaction to “The Last of Us” has been encouraging thus far, but whether that enthusiasm translates into actual views and paying customers remains to be seen.