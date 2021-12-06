PGA TOUR & ESPN+ Announce Details of Expanded and Extended Streaming Coverage Beginning in 2022

Today, ESPN+ and the PGA TOUR announced details for the inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, with extended and expanded coverage that more than triples the total coverage currently available. The new initiative adds more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming available for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours. All “PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+” coverage will be available to ESPN+ starting in 2022.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will include live coverage of 35 tournaments – from the TOUR’s Hawaii events in January all the way through the FedExCup Playoffs and into the fall – with at least 28 events having four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day.

“The start of the PGA TOUR in 2022 will tee off a new and exciting opportunity for fans to watch the best golfers in the world,” said Burke Magnus, President, Programming and Original Entertainment, ESPN. “The new and expanded PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is an incredible offering for golf fans – with more than three times the coverage from last season, while also bringing them access to thousands of other sporting events and original programming, all for $6.99 per month.”

With the launch of “PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+” comes new streaming feeds that will bring expanded coverage of events beginning with The American Express (January 20-23, 2022). “PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+” will offer fans four live feeds for each tournament:

Main Feed: primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

When network television coverage begins, the four streams will pivot to two featured groups and two featured holes so fans can continue to engage with PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ in addition to the telecast.

ESPN+ has become a point of emphasis for the Worldwide Leader as it pivots to the new age of sports streaming. As ESPN recently reported another 10 percent loss of its linear cable subscribers, it’s clear that ESPN+ will continue to play an important role in the company’s content offerings moving forward. You were even able to watch an edition of ESPN's wildly popular “Manningcast,” an alternate “Monday Night Football” feed hosted by former NFL QBs Peyton and Eli Manning, using ESPN+, not needing a cable subscription to view. Expect to see more of that going forward.

“The PGA TOUR couldn’t be more excited to launch a new era in content delivery with Disney and ESPN+, which will greatly expand and diversify our audience reach,” said Rick Anderson, chief media officer of the PGA TOUR. “There will be more content available to our fans than ever before with an exciting and diverse group of on-air talent delivering the action.”