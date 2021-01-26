Philo Adds AccuWeather, First Weather Network on the Live Streaming Service

If you’re looking for weather coverage, Philo now has you covered. The 60+ channel, $20 skinny bundle has added AccuWeather to their Live TV Streaming Service at no extra charge.

AccuWeather provides national, regional, and local weather forecasts as well as specialty forecasts, meteorological analysis, severe weather information and weather-related feature segments. The channels are also available on fuboTV and AT&T TV.

“We are excited to provide AccuWeather’s precise and reliable weather coverage to our customers. The inclement winter season often means weather news needs to be timely and accurate” said Mike Keyserling, COO and Head of Content Acquisition at Philo. “Philo is focused on bringing new and differentiated content to our service while maintaining value for our subscribers.”

“We are thrilled to be joining the Philo family of top TV streaming programming,” said Sarah Katt, General Manager, AccuWeather TV Network. “We are deeply committed to delivering the most accurate and reliable local and breaking weather coverage to help everyone in every community plan their lives and get more from their day, and we look forward to now being able to bring this breadth of weather forecasts, news and insights to Philo’s audience as well.”

AccuWeather is the latest channel to join Philo, which added Newsy and Crime+Investigation in October.

Philo subscribers can now watch the channels across various platforms, including on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast (from Android devices), mobile devices and computers.

Philo TV Top Cable Channels vs. Other Streaming Services