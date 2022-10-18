Philo Adds Family Entertainment from Free Streaming Services FETV, FMC

The content offerings from live TV streaming service Philo are about to get even more family-friendly as on Tuesday, the skinny bundle service announced that it has added two channels owned by Family Entertainment Television: FETV and FMC.

FETV is a station dedicated to offering some of the best shows ever produced that are appropriate for all ages. Its programming lineup includes “Perry Mason,” “Emergency!,” “Leave It to Beaver,” “Rawhide,”

and “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” as well as movies including the Gunsmoke Movie Collection and

the Perry Mason TV movies. FETV saw its highest monthly ratings ever in August of 2022 according to Nielsen, meaning it’s definitely a channel on the rise.

FMC is an all-movie channel, featuring family-friendly favorites with some of the most recognizable names in Hollywood history. It features a monthly premiere programming event called the “Silver Screen Spotlight,” and this month’s theme is Westerns. That means that all October long, subscribers can watch films like the “Gunsmoke” movie collection starring James Arness, “The Gambler” series of films starring Kenny Rogers, “Cowboy” starring Glenn Ford, “Coroner Creek” starring Randolph Scott and many more.

“We value the relationship we have built with Philo and are excited to bring our family-friendly content

to their subscribers,” FETV and FMC SVP Cara Conte said. “With our continued

expansion of FETV and FMC among virtual providers, we look forward to building on our ratings

momentum for both networks.”

Philo is increasingly becoming live TV service for entertainment lovers. The service offers a single $25 plan with major channels from A&E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery, Hallmark, and ViacomCBS. These include A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. The service also has an Unlimited DVR feature, which now keeps your recordings for up to a year.

While it doesn’t include any local or sports channels like ESPN, FS1 or NBC Sports Network, it is the cheapest option for live entertainment-only TV.

Philo also recently added support on Samsung Smart TV devices, meaning its reach to offer family programming like FETV and FMC is greater than ever before.