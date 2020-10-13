Philo Adds Newsy and Crime+Investigation to Its Skinny Bundle

Philo has added E.W. Scripps-owned Newsy and A+E owned Crime+Investigation to its 60+ channel skinny bundle.

Philo is a $20/mo. Live TV Streaming Service that carries various channels, including A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and most recently getTV and INSP.

Crime+Investigation mostly airs “off-network reruns of crime dramas, such as “24,” “Nash Bridges” and “Hack,” and the A&E crime documentary shows “SWAT,” “Uncovered,” “The First 48,” “American Justice,” “The Big House” and “Vanished With Beth Holloway.”

Newsy supplies shows such as “Morning Rush,” “The Briefings,” News Now” and “Newsy Tonight.” The network kicked off “In The Loop with Christian Bryant” in late May. The news streamer airs Monday through Thursday and targets millennials.

That’s key now, given that a Fullscreen election study found 90% of Gen Z and millennials plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election, and 31% agree this will be the most important election they have participated in. This combined demo also says its most-trusted content format for political updates are live streams.

Mike Keyserling, COO and head of programming at Philo, called Newsy’s focus on providing straightforward, opinion free news coverage “a perfect fit for Philo customers.”

Newsy was acquired in 2014 by E.W. Scripps, shifting from a news syndication business to a national news brand. It has distribution agreements covering nearly 40 million pay TV subscribers.

Philo subscribers can now watch the channels across various platforms, including on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast (from Android devices), mobile devices and computers.

