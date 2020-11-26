Philo Black Friday 2020: Get 25% OFF Your First Month of Philo

Philo’s 2020 Black Friday deal is officially live!

For a limited time, you can get 25% OFF your first month of Philo, plus you will still get your 7-Day Free Trial. That means you can watch 5 weeks of 60+ channels of Live TV for just $15.

Watch A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1 and more!

How to Get a Free Trial of Philo

Click Here to activate the 25% OFF offer The code should be automatically applied, if not add Promo Code: “BLACKFRIDAY” Enter your mobile number or email Add your payment information Subscribe for your 7-Day Free Trial

You will also get an Unlimited DVR to record your favorite shows and you can stream on three different devices at the same time.

This promotion is only available to new and returning subscribers.

How Much Does Philo cost?

Normally, Philo costs $20 a month (only $15 for your first month with this promo), after a 7-Day Free Trial. But, unlike cable there are no extra fees and no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

Compared to cable and other services like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, you could save as much as $45 a month.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream Philo?

Philo works on most major streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast (from Android), iOS, Android, and your computer.

Does Philo Include a DVR?

Cloud DVR & On-Demand Includes Unlimited DVR which includes the ability to fast-forward through ads. You can also watch thousands of hours of on-demand TV shows and movies. Max Streams Includes up to 3 Simultaneous Streams. You can create different user profiles for various people in your family.

What Channels Can I Watch with Philo?

For just $20 a month, you’ll get 18 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels.

Philo offers A&E, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, AXS TV, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, Cheddar, Cheddar Big News, CLEO TV, CMT, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, Food Network, FYI, GetTV, GSN, Hallmark, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, History, IFC, INSP, Investigation Discovery, Law&Crime, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, LOGO, MotorTrend Network, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, OWN, Paramount Network, PeopleTV, Science, SundanceTV, Tastemade, TeenNick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, TV One, upTV, VH1, Viceland, and WE tv.

Top Cable Channels on Philo