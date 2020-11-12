Philo Donates $1M in Ads to Black-owned Businesses & Social Justice Organizations

Philo, the $20 skinny bundle, that recently reached 800,000 subscribers is doing their part to help Black-owned businesses and social justice organizations. The company is donating $1M in ad impressions in 2020.

“In light of the recent events, we decided to use our platform as a place for good. We opened up our ad inventory space to provide space for discussions about systemic injustice, raise awareness for social good organizations, and provide Black business owners with an opportunity to promote their businesses free-of-charge. Philo is truly TV for everyone, and we want our ad presence on the platform to be uplifting and include diverse representation.” Reed Barker, Head of Advertising, Philo.

The ads will be inserted on channels like A&E, aspireTV, BET, CLEO TV, Food Network, HGTV, OWN, TV One, and others during the “local insertion” break. This is normally where streaming services can add their own ad sale placements, so this won’t cause extra ads for customers.

Some of Philo’s partners include: