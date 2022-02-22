Philo Integrates with TV App, Now Supports Single Sign-On on iOS and tvOS

The most recent update for the Philo app (version 3.0) added support for Apple TV users, giving them the ability to deep-link their service from the TV app directly to content on Philo. The update also gives customers the ability to store the service as their TV provider, known as “Single Sign-On” into TV Everywhere (TVE) apps.

Apple states that single sign-on “simplifies access to entertainment apps like HBO Max … With it, you sign in only once on your Apple TV to get immediate access to all the supported apps that require your cable or satellite pay-TV credentials.”

Single sign-on is accessed through the Settings menu on the iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. From there, users can choose their TV provider (or live TV streaming subscription) and sign in with their log-in credentials. This makes it so that if a customer downloads a TV Everywhere App and opens it, they will not have to sign in again with their Philo credentials.

Live TV Streaming services such as fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and now Philo, all have SSO support and provide access to TV Everywhere (TVE) apps.

Last December, Philo also announced that its iOS app would support Picture in Picture mode.