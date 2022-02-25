DEAL ALERT: Philo Offering Free Preview of Epix to Select Customers through Sunday

Through Sunday, Feb. 27, live TV streamer Philo will be offering a free preview of Epix to select customers. The premium channel — which is home to hit original series “From,” “Britannia,” “Chapelwaite,” “Godfather of Harlem,” and more — normally requires a $5 per month add-on to stream through Philo.

Customers who are eligible for this offer will receive an email from Philo informing them that they are eligible to get Epix for free this weekend. All other customers, can take advantage of a 7-Day Free Trial of Epix, if they haven’t tried it before.

In addition to their original series, viewers can also stream great movies on Epix, including “The Avengers,” “Star Trek Beyond,” “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” “Skyfall,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “The Hunger Games,” and more. Epix also offers original stand-up specials from Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, Wanda Sykes, Michael Ian Black, Tom Papa, Craig Ferguson, and many more of your comedy favorites.

Also, this week, Philo announced its first original programming deal, which will bring a library of content from digital media company Kin to the streamer, as well as a new series from “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” star Rasheeda Frost called “Boss Moves.”

Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers which includes 60+ channels for $25 per month.

They have a single $25 plan with major channels from A&E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery, Hallmark, and ViacomCBS. These include A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. The service also has an Unlimited DVR, which now keeps your recordings for up to a year.

You’ll also get channels like Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, LOGO, and Nicktoons.

While it doesn’t include any local or sports channels like ESPN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) or NBC Sports Network, it is the cheapest option for live entertainment-only TV.