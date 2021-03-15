Philo Offers $1 Trial Through Best Buy

If you’re looking for a dirt-cheap streaming deal, you may consider picking up your next streaming device from Best Buy. If you’re new to Philo, you can get your first month of the service for just $1. To be eligilbe, you need to buy certain devices, like Roku or Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks or smart TVs made by brands like Hisense or Westinghouse.

Philo offers major channels from A&E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery/Scripps, Hallmark, and Viacom. These include A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network.

Philo has just one $20 plan, and you’ll get channels like Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, LOGO, and Nicktoons.

While it doesn’t include any local or sports channels like ESPN, Fox Sports 1 or NBC Sports Network, it is the cheapest option for live entertainment-only TV.

The promotion began today and runs through April 25.

How Does Philo’s Channel List Compare to Other Live TV Streaming Services?

Top Channels