Philo Renews Agreement with Crown Media to Continue Carrying Hallmark Channels

Hallmark movie fans can continue to enjoy their favorite programming on live TV streaming service, Philo. Today, Philo and Crown Media Family Networks renewed their carriage deal. The two companies have agreed to a multi-year deal which slates Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama to be included in Philo’s channel lineup.

Currently, Crown Media is debuting its latest holiday movies across the three channels. Hallmark’s hit holiday movies have been a huge success on Philo, trending for the past month. The popularity of Hallmark’s films has driven consumers to subscribe to Philo in order to enjoy wholesome holiday programming.

“Our movies are currently leading Philo’s viewership charts, so we know there is great demand on the service for our content,” said Crown Media President & CEO, Wonya Lucas. “With this renewal agreement, we look forward to continuing to entertain Philo subscribers and bringing them more of the positive, feel-good Hallmark programming they know and love.”

“Philo viewers are huge fans of Hallmark holiday programming, so we are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Crown Media Family Networks to continue to offer their content to our community. In fact, so far in November, Hallmark original movies have been the top watched movies on our platform,” said Mike Keyserling COO and Head of Content and Distribution at Philo. “With family-friendly entertainment and 41 original movies this season, Hallmark is clearly synonymous with the holidays on our platform and beyond.”

All three of Hallmark’s channels, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, are included with a Philo subscription. You can subscribe to Philo for just $25 and get access to over 60 channels. The streaming service also offers a 7-day free trial.

Related: Philo to Add GAC Living to Its Channel Lineup and G4 Returns to TV, Available to Stream on Philo