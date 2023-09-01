Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Launch of ‘Penguin Sports Net’ for Upcoming Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t ready to follow the Vegas Golden Knights to local broadcast channels, it appears. Instead, the team will stay on a regional sports network (RSN), after announcing that it would play its games on a new network called “SportsNet Pittsburgh” this year.

Sound familiar? That’s because it’s not really a new network at all, but rather a rebranding of the team’s former RSN home AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. The channel is now held by the Penguins’ ownership Fenway Sports Group, the same company that owns and operates NESN in the New England market.

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh used to be owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, but it wants to be completely extracted from the RSN business by the end of this year. A report from earlier this month indicates that Fenway is likely to set up an in-market streaming platform similar to NESN 360 for the Penguins, though no details about such a service were made available during this week’s announcement.

“Our top priority is to continue to deliver Penguins hockey, creative content tailored to our fans, and other exciting sports coverage of the region,” said Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. “SportsNet Pittsburgh also allows us to deliver our own quality production in collaboration with the expertise of NESN.”

For viewers, this will mean that essentially nothing will change about the channel except for the dropping of the AT&T branding from its graphics. They’ll still be able to watch SportsNet Pittsburgh with all of the same providers that used to offer AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. The team will not do as the Vegas Golden Knights did by making their games available on local broadcast channels in the Vegas market for this season.

“We appreciate the collaboration from the Penguins and Fenway Sports Group as we reach an agreement that is in the best interest of all parties, including the fans we all serve,” said Patrick Crumb, President of RSNs, at WBD Sports. “I’d especially like to thank our Pittsburgh General Manager Shawn McClintock for his leadership, along with all of our colleagues who have worked passionately for years to showcase Penguins hockey. We wish the Penguins and Fenway Sports Group much success as they assume ownership of newly named SportsNet Pittsburgh.”

That’s a markedly different tone than the one Diamond Sports Group has been striking in regards to its Bally Sports RSNs. Diamond has been fighting the loss of teams from its RSNs as hard as it can in bankruptcy court and is gearing up to make payments to the 12 NHL teams that it owns the broadcasting rights to. If it can’t, the league may take steps to reclaim those rights and try to resell them or produce game broadcasts itself.