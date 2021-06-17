Pixar Hopes Next Release After ‘Luca’ Will Be In Theaters

Pixar wants to get its releases back into theaters.

Disney’s newest Pixar release, “Luca”, opens Friday on Disney+, just as its last release, December’s “Soul” did.

The animation house is hoping its March 2022 release, “Turning Red”, will go back to a normal theatrical release schedule, according to an article from Insider, quoting sources familiar with the movie’s production.

“The studio’s hope is we go back to normal with ‘Turning Red,’” one source said, noting that safety of theatergoers is the biggest concern, said Insider.

“Turning Red,” which is directed by Domee Shi, director of Pixar’s award-winning short “Bao,” is about a 13-year-old girl who turns into a red panda whenever she gets excited.

Pixar’s last theatrical release — “Onward” — was released in March 2020, only days before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It ended up becoming Pixar’s lowest opening ever in terms of ticket sales, earning a little over $60 million in US box office sales.

Many studio insiders actually thought that this week’s “Luca” would open in theaters, but with a slower return to normal, the film will open primarily on Disney+. According to Insider, “Luca” will open at one theater in California.

Following “Turning Red”, Pixar’s next release, the long-anticipated origin story of Buzz Lightyear — “Lightyear” — is set to hit movie screens in June 2022.