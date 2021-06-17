 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+

Pixar Hopes Next Release After ‘Luca’ Will Be In Theaters

Michael King

Pixar wants to get its releases back into theaters.

Disney’s newest Pixar release, “Luca”, opens Friday on Disney+, just as its last release, December’s “Soul” did.

The animation house is hoping its March 2022 release, “Turning Red”, will go back to a normal theatrical release schedule, according to an article from Insider, quoting sources familiar with the movie’s production.

“The studio’s hope is we go back to normal with ‘Turning Red,’” one source said, noting that safety of theatergoers is the biggest concern, said Insider.

“Turning Red,” which is directed by Domee Shi, director of Pixar’s award-winning short “Bao,” is about a 13-year-old girl who turns into a red panda whenever she gets excited.

Pixar’s last theatrical release — “Onward” — was released in March 2020, only days before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It ended up becoming Pixar’s lowest opening ever in terms of ticket sales, earning a little over $60 million in US box office sales.

Many studio insiders actually thought that this week’s “Luca” would open in theaters, but with a slower return to normal, the film will open primarily on Disney+. According to Insider, “Luca” will open at one theater in California.

Following “Turning Red”, Pixar’s next release, the long-anticipated origin story of Buzz Lightyear — “Lightyear” — is set to hit movie screens in June 2022.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.