Pixar’s ‘Onward’ Now Available to Stream in UK, How to Watch It Online

Disney+ subscribers can watch Pixar’s film “Onward”, which was released in theaters in March. The good news is, now the film is available to stream with Disney+ in the UK and Ireland for the first time.

How to Stream “Onward” on Disney+

When: Available on October 2nd

Stream: Watch with Subscription of Disney+

About “Onward”

In “Onward,” teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, embarking on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys’ fearless mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior – aka The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) – and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.

Users can watch “Onward” by downloading the Disney+ app onto Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, and LG Smart TV.

Starting with the 2019 theatrical slate, all Disney/Pixar/Marvel/Star Wars films will become exclusive to Disney+, meaning movies like the live-action versions of “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and now “Frozen 2” and “Onward” will only be available to stream on Disney+.

