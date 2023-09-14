PlayStation Remote Play App Comes to Select Android TV Devices, Allowing Chromecast Users to Watch PS5 Streamers

If you’ve been feeling a little lonely while you enjoy your PlayStation 5 gaming sessions lately, there’s good news from Sony and Google. A report from 9to5 Google indicates that the PlayStation Remote Play app is officially rolling out on Google Chromecast 4K streaming devices.

The Sony Bravia XR A95L model TV is also compatible with the PS Remote Play app thanks to this new update. Technically, the app will be supported by all devices with version 12 or higher of the Android TV operating system, but thus far Sony has only officially certified the Chromecast 4K model and that one select Bravia TV for PS Remote Play support.

The new update allowing PS Remote Play app functionality on these devices is officially available now, but many users will see it roll out over the course of the next couple weeks. According to Sony, the PS Remote Play app will become available in Google’s Play Store. Users will need to pair their PlayStation’s DualSense controller with their Chromecast device to enable gameplay streaming.

The Android 12 operating system update was released in October of 2022, so most devices running the system should have the update by now. Android 12 provided users with important privacy updates, better control over HDR and surround sound settings, and more.

The addition of the PS Remote Play app to Google Chromecast devices may deepen the relationship between gamers and free streaming. One 2023 survey found that 63% of self-identified gamers stream two hours or more of free content every week. Chromecast devices house more than 800 free streaming channels in their “Live” tab, so giving users the option to stream their PS5 sessions and watch free TV from the same device could be a big benefit for Google.