Plex Adding Free Vevo Music Video Channels

Music fans looking for another way to listen to their favorite tunes got good news today. Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has announced a deal with the free ad-supported video on-demand (AVOD) service Plex to bring several 24/7 music video channels to the service.

“Vevo’s music video expertise and past decade of success has positioned us well to strike linear programming deals with leading streaming platforms. This partnership furthers our mission of ubiquity, helping make music videos available via all the platforms that people choose to consume popular content around the world,” said Rob Christensen, senior vice president, global advanced TV at Vevo. “Plex is another big free ad-supported streaming TV partner for us. FAST viewing is really taking off because people want relevant, curated content for a more lean-back experience at home. This viewing experience also affords better audience engagement for our advertising partners.”

The partnership brings Vevo content to the free Plex platform, which is enjoyed by millions of users across the United States. The service offers 250 free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries across the globe, and features an on-demand library of over 50,000 movies and shows. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.

“Music is an essential genre in entertainment, so adding the world’s music video category leader to our platform is a vital edition,” said Shawn Eldridge, vice president, strategic alliances and content, Plex. “Vevo’s coveted, high-quality content supports our mission of delivering an amazing user experience and being a one-stop-shop for streaming media.”

Vevo attracts more than 25 billion views each month across the various platforms customers can access it on, and those access points are growing. Vevo also recently announced it would add several streaming channels to Hulu + Live TV, which will be available starting Dec. 1.

Plex has added a host of new content this November, including the new channels from Vevo. Other highlights brought to Plex this month include horror classics like “An American Werewolf in London” and kids favorites like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” along with many more.