Plex Adds 15 New Free Streaming Channels, Bringing Total to 220
Plex users now have even more great, free channels to enjoy! The streaming service has added 15 new channels, including music channels, to its lineup. Just in time for the holiday season, you can use Plex to listen to holiday classics on the Greatest Holiday Hits channel. You can also catch up on your favorite true crimes series on True Crime Now or enjoy rock ‘n roll content on Classic Rock Network.
The full list of new channels includes:
- Chicken Soup for the Soul: Enjoy lifestyle content, blockbuster hits, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals on this channel geared toward women.
- Racing America: Whether you appreciate grassroots racing or NASCAR Cup Team content, Racing America has the racing coverage you’re looking for.
- True Crime Now: Check out over 1,000 true crime series and documentaries with new additions coming every week.
- Sony KAL: Find iconic and celebrated Hindi drama and comedy television series on Sony KAL.
- Lone Star Network: Watch Wild West films restored in HD, featuring all of the stories you know and love.
- GAGO TV: GAGO TV features a wide selection of independent films for all audiences to enjoy.
- Party Poker TV: Find your favorite poker videos all on one channel.
- MBC: Enjoy a collection of thought-provoking content, including movies, documentaries, and more.
Classic Rock Network: If you’re a classic rock fan, you won’t want to miss out on Classic Rock Network’s programming.
As mentioned, Plex added a selection of new music channels to its lineup. The music channels include:
- Greatest Holiday Hits
- Hot Country Christmas
- Hit List
- Soul Storm
- Classic Rock
- Everything ’80s
Plex has rapidly expanded its offerings since its 2019 launch. Last month, several channels launched on the platform, reaching a total of 200. In July, 15 more channels were added.
Plex is a good alternative to cable TV. It features 220 channels, including 24 news channels. You can also stream movies. The streaming service has a lot to offer because it’s free and customizable.
In addition to ad-supported content, Plex also offers a premium tier, Plex Pass. You can subscribe for $4.99/month, $39.99/year, or $119.99 for a lifetime subscription to get access to additional features, like the option to record OTA channels to download and replay.
Related: Best Free Streaming Services
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 20,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 220 free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.