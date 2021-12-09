Plex Adds 15 New Free Streaming Channels, Bringing Total to 220

Plex users now have even more great, free channels to enjoy! The streaming service has added 15 new channels, including music channels, to its lineup. Just in time for the holiday season, you can use Plex to listen to holiday classics on the Greatest Holiday Hits channel. You can also catch up on your favorite true crimes series on True Crime Now or enjoy rock ‘n roll content on Classic Rock Network.

The full list of new channels includes:

Chicken Soup for the Soul : Enjoy lifestyle content, blockbuster hits, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals on this channel geared toward women.

: Enjoy lifestyle content, blockbuster hits, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals on this channel geared toward women. Racing America : Whether you appreciate grassroots racing or NASCAR Cup Team content, Racing America has the racing coverage you’re looking for.

: Whether you appreciate grassroots racing or NASCAR Cup Team content, Racing America has the racing coverage you’re looking for. True Crime Now : Check out over 1,000 true crime series and documentaries with new additions coming every week.

: Check out over 1,000 true crime series and documentaries with new additions coming every week. Sony KAL : Find iconic and celebrated Hindi drama and comedy television series on Sony KAL.

: Find iconic and celebrated Hindi drama and comedy television series on Sony KAL. Lone Star Network : Watch Wild West films restored in HD, featuring all of the stories you know and love.

: Watch Wild West films restored in HD, featuring all of the stories you know and love. GAGO TV : GAGO TV features a wide selection of independent films for all audiences to enjoy.

: GAGO TV features a wide selection of independent films for all audiences to enjoy. Party Poker TV : Find your favorite poker videos all on one channel.

: Find your favorite poker videos all on one channel. MBC: Enjoy a collection of thought-provoking content, including movies, documentaries, and more.

Classic Rock Network: If you’re a classic rock fan, you won’t want to miss out on Classic Rock Network’s programming.

As mentioned, Plex added a selection of new music channels to its lineup. The music channels include:

Greatest Holiday Hits

Hot Country Christmas

Hit List

Soul Storm

Classic Rock

Everything ’80s

Plex has rapidly expanded its offerings since its 2019 launch. Last month, several channels launched on the platform, reaching a total of 200. In July, 15 more channels were added.

Plex is a good alternative to cable TV. It features 220 channels, including 24 news channels. You can also stream movies. The streaming service has a lot to offer because it’s free and customizable.

In addition to ad-supported content, Plex also offers a premium tier, Plex Pass. You can subscribe for $4.99/month, $39.99/year, or $119.99 for a lifetime subscription to get access to additional features, like the option to record OTA channels to download and replay.

Related: Best Free Streaming Services