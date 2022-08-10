Plex Adds The Hill Political Streaming Channel from Nexstar Digital

Recently, free streaming service Plex has become a rising star in the streaming industry, and on Wednesday, it announced that it was expanding its content offerings to include a new political news channel. The popular political news website The Hill — which was recently acquired by Nexstar Digital last year for $130 million — is launching a streaming channel on Plex with both local and national content to satisfy even the most pugnacious of pundits.

The Hill streaming channel features a morning news show called “Rising” that discusses legislative updates and features interviews with policymakers across the United States. The free ad-supported TV (FAST) station includes other offerings such as “Changing America,” which deals with sustainability and well-being, and local political programs including highlights from Nexstar’s other stations.

“The Hill’s objective is to bring free, trusted, and non-biased information about politics and policy to more Americans,” said the Hill’s General Manager Jason Jedlinski. “In a time of increasing polarization and diminishing trust in media, we’re proud to provide a clear alternative for news and information to viewers, and a powerful opportunity to advertisers.”

Plex, the software company turned streamer, has been expanding its channel lineup steadily over the past year. In February, it added 10 new channels covering a number of genres such as industry-standard sci-fi content and more eclectic offerings for snowboarding and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts. The latest addition brings the streamer’s current list of channels to over 230.

“By adding a partner like Nexstar Digital with The Hill TV live channel, and its unmatched reputation for delivering premium unbiased news and content, we’re one step closer to achieving our goal,” said Shawn Eldridge, VP, strategic alliances and content at Plex.