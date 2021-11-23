Plex Black Friday Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

If you use Plex or if you’re considering jumping in, Black Friday brings an excellent deal to unlock some great features on the platform. Between now and Monday, November 29, users can save 25% off a Plex Lifetime Pass. If you have several videos saved on your hard drive, this is a great way to watch them on your TV.

The Big Plex Black Friday 2021 Deal

Click here to see the Plex Black Friday deal

Enter the code LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT at checkout.

Enjoy Plex Pass forever for a one-time fee of $89.99 (normally $119.99)

What is Plex Pass?

Although the regular version of Plex is free, allowing you to stream ad-supported movies and TV shows and play movies from your hard drive on multiple devices, Plex Pass adds some great features.

- Downloads: Plex Pass allows you to download movies and shows to your mobile devices.

- Plexamp: This powerful music app makes it easier than ever to listen to music saved on your computer

- Ultimate TV & DVR: If you add a tuner and antenna, you can record live TV directly to your hard drive.

What is Plex?

Plex is a highly flexible video streaming player that allows you to watch and share any videos or music on your hard drive. Think of it as your own curated Netflix. If you have home movies, you could share them with family members without the privacy concerns (or copyright strikes) of YouTube. You can also view friends’ media, as long as they have Plex and add you as a friend.

