Plex Black Friday Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?
If you use Plex or if you’re considering jumping in, Black Friday brings an excellent deal to unlock some great features on the platform. Between now and Monday, November 29, users can save 25% off a Plex Lifetime Pass. If you have several videos saved on your hard drive, this is a great way to watch them on your TV.
The Big Plex Black Friday 2021 Deal
- Click here to see the Plex Black Friday deal
- Enter the code LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT at checkout.
- Enjoy Plex Pass forever for a one-time fee of $89.99 (normally $119.99)
What is Plex Pass?
Although the regular version of Plex is free, allowing you to stream ad-supported movies and TV shows and play movies from your hard drive on multiple devices, Plex Pass adds some great features.
- Downloads: Plex Pass allows you to download movies and shows to your mobile devices.
- Plexamp: This powerful music app makes it easier than ever to listen to music saved on your computer
- Ultimate TV & DVR: If you add a tuner and antenna, you can record live TV directly to your hard drive.
What is Plex?
Plex is a highly flexible video streaming player that allows you to watch and share any videos or music on your hard drive. Think of it as your own curated Netflix. If you have home movies, you could share them with family members without the privacy concerns (or copyright strikes) of YouTube. You can also view friends’ media, as long as they have Plex and add you as a friend.
Other Black Friday Deals
If you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save today:
| Service | Deal | Normal Price | Link |
|—-|—-|—-|—-|
| Hulu | 30-Day Free Trial | $6.99 | 30-Day Free Trial |
| Paramount+ | 30-Day Free Trial | $9.99 | 30-Day Free Trial |
| Sling TV | $25 OFF Your First Month + Free Showtime | $10 First Month | Get $25 OFF your first month |
| Philo | 50% OFF Your First Month | $12.50 First Month | Get 50% OFF your first month W/ Code: WATCHPHILONOV |
| HBO Max | 16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually | $8.33-$12.50 per Month | Sign Up Now |
| discovery+ | $0.99 For 3 Months | $4.99 | Sign Up Now |
| AMC+ | $0.99 For 2 Months | $0.99 For 2 Months | Sign Up Now |
| Showtime | $0.99 For 2 Months | $0.99 For 2 Months | Sign Up Now |
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 20,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 200 free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.